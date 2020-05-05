|
|
WELLSVILLE - John Frederic Cole, 86, of Manor Hills, passed away on Monday (May 4, 2020) shortly after arrival at Jones Memorial Hospital.
He was born Aug. 6, 1933 in Pittsburgh, Pa., the son of the late Lester Carl and Edith (Zeitler) Cole. On Dec. 6, 1958 in Wellsville, he married the former Nitia McCracken, who survives.
John was a 1951 graduate Wellsville High School and graduated from Alfred State College in 1955. He was a member of the US Army Reserves from 1953 through 1988, retiring at the rank of Sgt. Major. He enjoyed summers during his high school years working with friends on the Erie Railroad, and summers during his college years working at the Sinclair Refinery. He was employed by Meadowbrook Nursery, Air Preheater Company for 42 years, retiring in 1998.
He was a member of the Wellsville First United Methodist Church, a 60-year member and past president of the Wellsville Lions Club, a member of the Wellsville Rod & Gun Club, the Wellsville Elks Lodge No. 1495, the Morrison Hayes Post 702 American Legion, and served on the Willing Town Board for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, and loved spending time with friends, family and grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife Nitia is a daughter, Julie Ann Cole of Westminster, CO; two sons, J. Jeffrey (Leanne) Cole of Townsend, TN, and Jeremy J. (Mary Kate) Cole of Wellsville; five grandchildren, Holly Maxwell, Liz, Molly, and Sarah Cole, and Jack Cole; a brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Nancy Stevens, and several beloved nieces and nephews including, Frank and Richard Ferry, James and Janice Stevens, and Amy Gowdy.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Suzanne Ferry and a grandson, Jay Thomas Maxwell, two nephews, Bill Ferry and Jay Stevens, and a brother-in-law, Francis McCracken.
A private graveside service with military honors will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Please consider memorial donations to the Wellsville Lions Club, the David A. Howe Public Library, or the Wellsville First United Methodist Church.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 5, 2020