HORNELL - John Fusco, 68, who has resided at Hornell Gardens Nursing Home the last few years, died April 19th, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, due to complications from COVID-19.
John was born in Manhattan, New York on Sept. 3, 1951 and raised in Brooklyn, NY. As a young adult he moved to Long Island, New York. Soon after, he married Laura McNiel and moved to Southampton, NY where he began a career in the grocery business.
John loved the grocery business and was a successful store manager of Gristedes in East Hampton, NY. He had a great interest and talent in visual merchandising. He was well regarded by locals for the appearance of his store and took great pride in offering the highest level of customer service through the years.
Anyone who knew John would say that his greatest joy was being a father and a grandfather. In 2000, John moved to Hornell, NY to live near his daughter. Prior to his recent stay at Hornell Gardens, he spent many years living with his daughter and her family.
John will always be remembered for his artistic talent, strong work ethic, quick wit, and big heart. He also had a great love for music, art, and animals. Above all he will be remembered for being an amazingly devoted and loving father and grandfather.
He was predeceased by his parents, Adeline Urizzo and John Fusco.
Surviving are his daughter, Christine (Joe) Postilli of Canisteo, NY; and five grandchildren, Natalie, Christian, Jacob, James, and Shelby; brother and sister, Eileen (Gary) Incremona of Florida and Robert (Janet) Fusco of Florida; and nephews, Gary (Jennifer) Incremona, Sean (Bree) Incremona, and Wayne Fusco.
No arrangements are available at this time. There will be a memorial at a future date to be determined.
No arrangements are available at this time. There will be a memorial at a future date to be determined.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020