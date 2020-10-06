JASPER, N.Y. - John H. Heintzen, 84, of County Route 71, Jasper, passed away at home on Friday (Oct. 2, 2020).



John was born in East Meadow, Town of Hempstead, NY on Dec. 17, 1935. He was the only child of the late John P. and Gertrude F. Meserole Heintzen.



On Jan. 15, 1955, he married the former Mary Steenhuizen. Mary preceded him in death on May 29, 1995.



While living on Long Island, John was a truck driver for Grumman Aircraft. In 1967 he and Mary moved to Steuben County where they established a dairy farm together in the Town of Jasper. John was an avid fan and driver of dirt stock car racing at Woodhull Raceway as well as on Long Island prior to moving here. He enjoyed spending time with his many Amish neighbors and friends.



Besides John's wife Mary, he was predeceased by his parents, John and Gertrude Heintzen and by his great great granddaughter, Isabella Dombrowski.



Surviving is John's daughter and son in law, Sharon and David Erskine of Jasper; his grandchildren, Kevin Erskine of Borden, NY, Dawn Grover (Donald LaFever) of Jasper, Debra Erskine of Jasper and Jeff Erskine (Kara Pritchard) of Campbell; and his great grandchildren, Tabitha Groves (William Dombrowski), Lauren Grover, Christopher Grover, Riley Erskine and Avery Erskine.



Following John's wishes there will be no services.



Burial will be made in Jasper Cemetery.



Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Funeral Home in Woodhull.





