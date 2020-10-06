1/
John H. Heintzen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JASPER, N.Y. - John H. Heintzen, 84, of County Route 71, Jasper, passed away at home on Friday (Oct. 2, 2020).

John was born in East Meadow, Town of Hempstead, NY on Dec. 17, 1935. He was the only child of the late John P. and Gertrude F. Meserole Heintzen.

On Jan. 15, 1955, he married the former Mary Steenhuizen. Mary preceded him in death on May 29, 1995.

While living on Long Island, John was a truck driver for Grumman Aircraft. In 1967 he and Mary moved to Steuben County where they established a dairy farm together in the Town of Jasper. John was an avid fan and driver of dirt stock car racing at Woodhull Raceway as well as on Long Island prior to moving here. He enjoyed spending time with his many Amish neighbors and friends.

Besides John's wife Mary, he was predeceased by his parents, John and Gertrude Heintzen and by his great great granddaughter, Isabella Dombrowski.

Surviving is John's daughter and son in law, Sharon and David Erskine of Jasper; his grandchildren, Kevin Erskine of Borden, NY, Dawn Grover (Donald LaFever) of Jasper, Debra Erskine of Jasper and Jeff Erskine (Kara Pritchard) of Campbell; and his great grandchildren, Tabitha Groves (William Dombrowski), Lauren Grover, Christopher Grover, Riley Erskine and Avery Erskine.

Following John's wishes there will be no services.

Burial will be made in Jasper Cemetery.

Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Funeral Home in Woodhull.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
1607 Main St
Woodhull, NY 14898
(607) 458-5153
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved