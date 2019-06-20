|
|
ALMOND - John H. McMann, 65, of Main Street, passed away Saturday (June 15, 2019) at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Bath.
Born in Elmira, Sept. 28, 1953, the son of John S. and Jacqueline Farr McMann, he had resided in Almond the past 10 years. He was a graduate of Troy High School in Troy, Pa. in 1971 and from the Triangle Tech in Erie, Pa. in 1987 with an associate's degree in RHVAC. He honorably served his country as a member of the United States Coast Guard from 1971 until 1976. He was a member of the Hornell United Methodist Church and the Alfred Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed hunting.
John was employed at the United Cerebral Palsy in Horseheads, N.Y. from 1991 until 2008, and Alfred State Heating Plant from 2008 until 2019.
He was predeceased by his parents.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on [email protected], The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director at Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Hornell.
He is survived by his wife, Irene McMann of Almond to whom he was married on September 14, 2002. His step-son; Jerrod Rynders and his wife Becky of Tucson, Arizona, and grandchildren; Bryce and Sam Rynders, additional grandchildren; River and Sparrow Rynders and their mother; Kristi Rynders and her fiancée; Robert Quinn of Corning, his sister; Faith DePew of Columbia Crossroads, Pa., and her companion Jack Kleinschmidt, his nephews; Noah and Jen Depew and Thad and Mona Depew as well as 6 grand nephews and nieces. Surviving also are his sister; Rebecca and Greg Levanduski of Needham, Mass., and brother; Jim McMann of Ithaca, aunts; Ann F. Potter and Judy F. Lampman.
Family and friends are invited to a period of calling hours on Sunday (June 23, 2019) at the United Methodist Church of Hornell, 7528 North Main Street Ext. Hornell, NY 14843, with a Memorial Service to follow calling hours at 3 p.m. with Rev. Lenny Fuller officiating.
Friends may make memorial contributions to: The Hornell United Methodist Church, 7528 North Main Street Ext., Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on June 20, 2019