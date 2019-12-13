|
|
HORNELL - John J. Roselli, 57, formerly of 238 Grand St., Hornell, died early Thursday morning (Dec. 12, 2019) at Elderwood Nursing Facility in Hornell, following a long battle with alcoholism. John's death from the complications of this disease is not a sign of his lack of willpower or a character flaw. Many times he fought for his sobriety, but in the end he lost, as all too many with to this disease. We will always remember John's soft spoken nature, his great sense of humor, and his compassion for others.
Born in Hornell on Nov. 26, 1962, he was the son of Arthur J. Roselli and Sara Harris Roselli and the step-son of Barbara Roselli.
John grew up in Hornell and attended Hornell High School.
For most of his adult life, John worked in the construction industry. From 1981 - 2004 he was a member of the Rochester Labor Union #435, working primarily in the Rochester, N.Y. area. From 2004 - 2005 he resided in Virginia, where he was employed as a forklift operator. John returned to the Hornell area in 2006 and for the past 13 years had worked at various places including the City of Hornell DPW, Alstom, Valu Home Center, Transportation & Transit Associates (TTA) and Save-A-Lot Grocery.
In his younger years, John enjoyed competitive weight lifting and competitive arm wrestling. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys Football Fan and enjoyed the company of his cats, Martha and Kitty, and also his tropical fish.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur J. Roselli and his niece, Angelina W. Eicher.
Surviving are his mother, Sara Harris Roselli of Hornell; three sisters, Karen (John) Dagon of Hornell, Kathy (Joe Ebert) Roselli of Almond and Anne Rovito of Harpswell, Maine; three nephews, John Dagon Jr., Jim Dagon and Sam Dagon; his niece, Tagan Rovito; his great-nephew, Cadian Buck; his step-mother, Barbara Roselli; his step-sister, Tammy Roosa; his step-brother, Ty Forbes; his faithful friend, Frank Dieter, as well as, several cousins.
At John's request there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
John's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to the Hornell Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 13, 2019