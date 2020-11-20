ARKPORT, N.Y./LEWISBURG, Pa. - Rev. John James Dromazos, 81, formerly of Arkport, passed peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Nov. 18, 2020.
John was born on Dec. 25, 1938 in Dansville, N.Y., the son of James and Edith Dromazos. His father immigrated to the United States in 1921 from Panormos, Greece; his mother was of Swedish ancestry. In 1945, his family moved to Rochester, N.Y. where he was baptized in the Greek Orthodox Church and named John-Christ by the Priest because he was born on Christmas Day.
In 1952, the Dromazos family returned to Dansville where John graduated from High School. He participated and sang in plays, musicals, choral groups, band, and hotel resort shows at the well-known "Castle on the Hill." John graduated from the SUNY at Fredonia with a B.S. degree in Education, majoring in vocal music. He taught music at Hamburg Central High School and directed the Hamburg Presbyterian Church Choir. Responding to God's call to ministry, he attended Pittsburgh Theological Seminary and graduated with a Master of Divinity in 1967. He put on the Yoke of Christ in his Ordination Service at the Hamburg Presbyterian Church.
John resided in Arkport from 1970 – 1974 where he served as Pastor of the Arkport Presbyterian Church. He also served Presbyterian churches in West Delhi, N.Y., and Sharpsburg, Pa.
He came into the United Methodist Church (UMC) in 1975 and served the Whitneyville Larger Parish 1974-78, Pleasant Gap UMC 1978-85, Hicks Memorial UMC 1985-88, Beaver Memorial UMC 1988-2002, and First UM Church of Chambersburg 2002-2009. John was active in the UMC Conference in various roles and responsibilities and was a member of the Order of St. Luke the Physician. He enjoyed directing the Chi Rho Singers and teaching Lay Speaker courses. Upon retirement in 2009, John returned to Lewisburg where he served as the Interim Chaplain at Bucknell University 2011-2012, was bestowed Pastor Emeritus of Beaver Memorial UMC, and taught various courses for Bucknell Institute for Lifelong Learning. He was a faithful volunteer in the Chaplaincy Department at Evangelical Hospital, culminating in a naming ceremony in April, 2019 where a room within the hospital's new chapel was named in his honor.
John was always involved in community activities and service organizations, to include Kiwanis, Rotary, and Lions Clubs. He sang with the Susquehanna Valley Chorale for many years. He was a Mason and served as the Chaplain for Charity Lodge No. 144 and as Grand Chaplain of the Grand Lodge of PA. John enjoyed international travel and led tours to Israel, Jordan, Egypt, Greece, Ireland, Germany, and a mission trip to Uruguay.
He is survived by Barbara, his devoted wife of 46 years; and sons, James (Bonita) of Boalsburg, Pa.; Bradley (Patrice) of Hurleyville, N.Y.; and Christopher (Jill) of Dexter, MI; seven grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and his beloved dog.
Friends will be received on Monday from 10-11 a.m., at the Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, 42 S. Third St., Lewisburg, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Robert Cook and the Rev. Leah Williams, officiating.
It was John's request to return to the Orthodox Church, the church of his childhood. That was granted with the Sacrament of Chrismation on Nov. 7, 2020 by Father Seraphim Reynolds of The Holy Cross Orthodox Church.
A private Graveside Orthodox Committal Service will be held at Greenmount Cemetery in Dansville, at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
The Graveside Service for John J. Dromazos will be streamed via Facebook Live on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
John's family request that donations in his memory be made to Evangelical Community Hospital Patient Experience Department, One Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837
