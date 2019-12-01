|
HORNELL - John L. VanScoter, 52, of 11 Henry St., Hornell, died Tuesday Morning (Nov. 26, 2019) at his home, following a long illness.
A native and life resident of Hornell, he was born on Feb. 25, 1967 and was the son of Luella A. VanScoter.
John grew up in Hornell and attended Hornell High School. He later earned his General Education Diploma (GED) and attended Corning Community College. He was a veteran of the US Army, serving his country from 1986-1990.
He had been employed in many capacities at Morrison-Knudson (MK) in Hornell for about eight years and later worked at Wegman's Grocery in Hornell. For the past 20 years, John served as Grounds Keeper for Our Lady of the Valley Parish and also Sexton of St. Ann's Cemetery in Hornell, St. Mary's Cemetery in Fremont, St. Mary's Cemetery in Rexville and Hillside Cemetery in Rexville.
John considered himself as being an "80's kickback." He had a deep love of music and throughout the years he attended multiple concerts. Some of his favorite bands include Rush, Tesla, Pink Floyd, Def Leppard, Firehouse and Dream Theater.
He enjoyed watching NFL Football and especially loved rooting for his beloved San Francisco 49ers. A true "Family Man", John's most precious moments were simply spending time with his family and sitting in front of a campfire in his backyard listening to some "good tunes."
He was preceded in death by his mother, Luella A. VanScoter, who died March 17, 2014.
On March 10, 1999, John married the former Lori Fenti, who survives. Also surviving are his daughter, Joni (Chris) Potter; his son, Devlin (Danielle Stewart) VanScoter; his son, Daniel (Holly) Allen; three grandchildren, Alexa Allen, Mariah Allen and Kaitlyn Allen; his brothers and sisters, James (Pauline Foster) VanScoter, Richard Harrington, Corrine Maile, Katherine (Amy) Harrington, Michael (Ruth) Harrington, Gerald (Debbie) Freeland, Ronald (Linda Pierce) Freeland, David (Chris) Freeland, Steve (Carol) Freeland and Thomas (Nancy) Freeland; along with aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
At John's request there will be no calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday (December 6, 2019) at 6 p.m., at the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y. with Deacon Robert McCormick officiating.
John's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made out to the Hornell Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, NY 14843. Memorial forms will be available at the Dagon Funeral Home.
In recognition of his military service, the American Flag at the Dagon Funeral Home will be flown at half-staff.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019