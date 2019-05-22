|
HORNELL - John M. Skinner, 75, of Collier Street, passed away suddenly Tuesday morning (May 21, 2019) at St. James Hospital in Hornell.
Born in North Hornell on June 4, 1943, he was a son of the late Merritt and Frances (Spink) Skinner. Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his son, John "Jay" Skinner; a niece, Shaun Bellitto and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Galley.
A resident of Hornell for most of his life, John was a graduate of Hornell High School, class of 1961 and also attended the University of Buffalo.
He worked in the construction business all of his life and began his career in Buffalo before becoming employed at Holland's Construction Division in Hornell and prior to retiring he was a project manager of Christa Construction in Rochester.
John was an avid bicyclist and also enjoyed cross country skiing and golfing, especially with his foursome known as "the four putz." He also devoted much of his time improving his beloved campsite the "Hi-Riz" where he spent countless leisure hours with his family and friends. However, his most favorite time was walking his eight-year-old grandson, Collin, to school each and every morning.
His loving family includes the love of his life and best friend, Diane Walsh; two daughters, Lynn Skinner of the State of Washington and Gretchen Skinner of Arkport; three step-children, Jeff (Jennifer) Walsh of Colorado, Jennifer (Bryan) Jessup of Hornell and David Walsh, also of Hornell; five grandchildren, Christian and Collin Jessup, Jack Walsh, Riley Gregory and Laura Deel; one sister, Marla Galley (Allen Bergeson) of Jamestown, N.Y.; two brothers, Ray Skinner of Avon, N.Y. and Lee Skinner of Allenspark, Colorado; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. in Hornell is honored to serve the family of John M. Skinner.
Calling hours are 4-7 p.m., Friday (May 24, 2019) at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell, where a Time of Remembrance will follow at 7 p.m. Friday.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in his memory to either the Hornell Area Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843 or to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Envelopes for memorial contributions will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences or remembrances of John are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 22, 2019