ALFRED STATION - John N. Woodruff, 73, of Crosby Creek Road, passed away peacefully on Monday (July 20, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Rome, N.Y., the son of William F. and Gladys Burnette Woodruff. He graduated High School, and then went on to serve in the US Army during the Vietnam Era. John attended Alfred State College, Alfred University, and later graduated from Louisiana State University with a Master's Degree in Criminal Justice. John was retired from the State of Louisiana where he had been a probation officer for years. He was very active in the Methodist Church in Louisiana, serving in many capacities as well as a Sunday School Teacher, and after moving back to New York four years ago, became active in the Alfred Station Seventh Day Baptist Church. He also had been involved in the Masonic Lodge in Alfred years ago, and enjoyed running.
He was predeceased by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah A. (Cornes) Woodruff, whom he married on April 12, 1980; his brothers, W. James (Patricia) Woodruff of Muncy, Pa., Richard Woodruff of Alfred Station; as well as nieces and nephews.
The family will be present to receive friends on Friday (July 24, 2020) from noon-2 p.m., at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St., in Hornell, with a Funeral Service at 2 p.m., with Pastor Ken Chroniger officating. (Due to Covid 19, a limit will need to be followed) Burial will be at the Alfred Rural Cemetery.
To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com
, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assited by director Chester A.Gosper IV.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Alfred Station Seventh Day Baptist Church, 587 State Route 244, Alfred Station, NY 14803.