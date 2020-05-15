|
CALABASH, N.C. - John "Jack" O'Hara, Jr., 68, a former Wellsville resident, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020 at his home in Calabash, N.C., surrounded by his loved ones. Jack was born on December 8, 1951, in Wellsville, the son of the late John and Bonnie (Weihonig) O'Hara.
Jack was a graduate of Wellsville High School. He worked as a painter with his father, and later for the Conrail and Norfolk and Southern Railroad for over 30 years. He enjoyed riding his Harley, his snowmobile and watching NASCAR. He was a member of the Wellsville Elks Lodge 1495 for over 40 years.
He is survived by his wife Olive; three daughters, Wendy Gorham, Jennifer (William) Thornbloom and Sarah (Tony) Horswill; three step-daughters, Lisa (Chris) Shwier, Tina (Brian) Harris and Barb (Mike) Straight; as well as many grandchildren.
Jack was predeceased in addition to his parents, by a sister, Deborah O'Hara; and his dog, Stone.
A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, in Wellsville. Those wishing to make a donation in Jack's memory might consider the SPCA Serving Allegany County. To leave online condolences, please visit www.mbserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 15, 2020