HORNELL - John T. George, 83, of 313 Arlington Place, Hornell, died early Friday morning (Jan. 10, 2020) at his home, following a long illness.
Born in Troupsburg, N.Y. on July 2, 1936 and was the son of Vincent and Etta (Hurlbert) George.
John grew up in Hornell and attended Hornell High School. He was a veteran of the US Air Force, serving his country from 1961-1963. While in the Air Force, John had been stationed in Louisiana and also Japan.
A resident of Rush, N.Y. for over 20 years, John had been employed as a truck driver for several companies in the Rochester area, including Zweigles Corporation and also Manson News. Returning to the Hornell area about 20 years ago, John had been a member of the Hornell American Legion and the Hornell Moose Lodge.
John had a deep affection for animals and all wildlife. He enjoyed building birdhouses and also feeding the birds, squirrels and other wildlife. He will be sadly missed by his beloved "canine companions," Benji and Gracie.
He was preceded in death by three sisters, Loretta Alexander, Mary DiCosimo and Marjorie Damrath; three brothers, James "Jimmy" George, Frank George and Victor George.
Survivors include the "Love of His Life", the former Janet Lyke; one son, Richard (Susan) Stanton of Prattsburgh, N.Y.; five daughters, Lorie (Paul) Mosbacher of Wayland, Elaine (Michael) Hicks of Valoise, N.Y., Susan L. Stanton of Honeoye Falls, N.Y., Michelle (Jeff) Wrightman of Kentucky and Shirley Bottomley of Hornell; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
At John's request there will be no calling hours. A Memorial Service with full military honors will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, with Deacon Robert McCormick officiating. Final interment will be in the Bath National Cemetery.
John's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to the Hornell Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
In recognition of John's service to his country as a member of the US Air Force, the American Flag at the Dagon Funeral Home will be flown at half-staff.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020