ANDOVER - John W. Dean, Sr., 83, passed away Saturday (May 16, 2020) at Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville.
Mr. Dean was born in Wellsville on June 21, 1936 to Howard and Helen (Daniher) Dean. He attended Andover School and was a self-employed farmer for most of his life when he retired in 2001. On Oct. 17, 1964 at St. Ann's Church in Hornell, he married Barbara J. Clark of Hornell, who preceded him in death on May 26, 2003.
John is survived by his children and their spouses: John (Monica) Dean of Andover, Stephanie (Jeremy) Billings and Andrew (Cierra) Dean, all of Wellsville, Helen Dean (Joshua Fry) of Whitesville, and Amy Dean of Rochester; his grandchildren, Caitlan Dean of Andover, Craig Billings of Fairport, Kyle and Jessica Billings of Fairchild AFB Wash., Christopher and Payton Billings of Aiken, S.C., Erin Billings and Asher Billings of Wellsville, Clara and Jackson Dean of Wellsville, and Hannah Winters of Whitesville; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Gavin, and Lucas Billings of Fairchild AFB, Wash., and Corbin and Molly Billings of Fairport; his sister, Mary Baker of North Tonawanda; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents and his wife of 38 years, John was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Conway.
John's mother passed away when he was very young, leaving his father and two sisters to raise him. John enjoyed working on his farm. He took joy in taking daily walks around the hills by his home, mowing his lawn in the summer and tending to his flowers and bird feeders. He enjoyed going to Sunday Mass, breakfast at Castaways, and coffee at the Emporium in Andover. He delighted in listening to the conversations of others and being fed a good meal. Upon leaving his home on Indian Creek, he resided at Manor Hills Assisted Living from April, 2019 until March, 2020.
There will be a private funeral service on Friday (May 22) at 11:00 at Baker-Swan Funeral Home in Andover with Rev. Jim Hartwell of Blessed Sacrament Church officiating. A public webcast will be accessible at www.baker-swan.com from John's obituary page by clicking the "View Webcast" icon. Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker-swan.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in John's name to Blessed Sacrament Church, 17 Maple Street, Wellsville, NY 14895 or Hart Comfort House of Allegany County, 141 East State Street, Wellsville, NY 14895.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 19, 2020