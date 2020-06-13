ARKPORT - Jon E. Smith Sr., 73, of Pinchen Road, passed away Wednesday (June 10, 2020) at his home surrounded by his family after a brief illness.
Born in Hornell, Dec. 11, 1946, the son of Clifford and Bertha York Smith, he grew up in Canisteo and resided 29 years in Hornell and in Arkport the past 20 years.
Jon was employed as a truck driver for the former Cleveland Trucking Company and Darwin Saxton Construction. He was then employed for the Town of Fremont for 39 years, retiring on March 14, 2020. Jon served his country as a member of the United States Army and was a member of the Arkport American Legion Post, the Hornell Association and was a Life Member of the Fremont Volunteer Fire Department.
Jon was an avid hunter, enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, football and loved his "Harleys."
He was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Mary Harkenrider; and his brother, LeRoy Smith. And lifelong friend, Clifford "Butch" Amidon Jr.
He is survived by his wife,Lois O'Hara Smith; his daughters, Nancy (Jeff) McNulty- Kehl of Wellsville, Mary (Charles) Class of Hornell, Gloria (Jason) Smith of Newark; his sons, James (Patricia) McNulty of Canisteo, Clifford (Andrea) Smith of Virginia, Michael (Danielle) Smith of Arkport, Jon (Corrine) Smith Jr. of Hornell and Patrick (Stacy) Smith of Maryland; his sister, Sharon (Roger) Graham of Bath; and his brothers, Robert (Nancy) Smith of Hornell and Bruce (Susan) Smith of Arkport; 26 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook@brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director at Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Hornell.
Honoring Jon's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.
Friends wishing may make memorial contributions to: Fremont Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 462, Arkport, N.Y. 14807; or to the Arkport American Legion Post, 1 Carter St., Arkport, N.Y. 14807.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jun. 13, 2020.