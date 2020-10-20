CANISTEO/HARTSVILLE - Jon Eric Feenaughty, 50, of Purdy Creek Road (town of Hartsville) passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 as the result of injuries sustained in a logging accident in Hartsville.
Eric was born March 9, 1970 at the former Bethesda Hospital in North Hornell to Jon Pat and Marilynn (Murray) Feenaughty. On Sept. 1, 2001 he married the former Donna Combs, who survives and resides in Hartsville. Eric was predeceased by his father, Pat Feenaughty in April 2015.
Eric was a graduate of Canisteo Central School class, of 1989, and furthered his education at Technical Career Institute in Windsor, CT where he earned his Associate's degree in HVAC. Eric was a co-founder of Superior Services until he accepted a position at Alfred College of Ceramics in July of 2007 as a supervisor of maintenance.
Eric was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed working with wood and building things for others. Out of all the things Eric enjoyed doing, his true passion was spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife Donna, Eric is survived by three children, Brandon (Taren) Combs of Danville, Pa., Brianne Combs of San Angelo, Texas and Colin (Hannah) Feenaughty of Altus, OK.; three beautiful granddaughters, Alanis and Aliese Combs and Brooklyn Feenaughty.
He is also survived by his mother, Marilynn Feenaughty of Canisteo; three brothers, Kevin (Clara) Feenaughty of San Antonio, Texas, Chris (Julianna) Feenaughty of Hornell and Steven Glassman of NYC; two sisters, Aimee McDaniels of Canisteo and Anita (Ricky) Howland of Locust Grove, Va.; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m., Thursday at the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, 29 East Main St. in Canisteo. Private funeral and burial will take place at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery in Canisteo.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks, social distancing and limited occupancy will be required during calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Eric's name may be made to the Hornell Wildwood BOCES Building Trades Department, in care of Sally Deane-Mosher, 1126 Bald Hill Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.