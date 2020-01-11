|
HORNELL - Joseph Francis Duffy of Hornell, formerly of Saranac Lake, left this world Jan 10, 2020 after a long illness.
Joseph was born Oct. 16, 1932, in Chateaugay, N.Y. to Edward Duffy and Kathleen (Duffy) O'Leary. His father died soon after his birth. He was raised in Malone, N.Y., by his mother and his step-father, Frank O'Leary. He was a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy, Siena College and Albany Law School. He was a veteran of the Korean War, having served as an Army sergeant in Germany during post-war reconstruction. It was in Germany where he met and married Gisela (Isselhorst) Duffy.
Joseph worked as an assistant district attorney for Franklin County, N.Y. before opening his own law practice in Saranac Lake, N.Y. He later retired to Winter Haven, Fla., before moving to Hornell.
He is survived by sons, David (Jean) Duffy of Buffalo, N.Y. and Maple Grove, MN, Edward (Linda) Duffy of Colorado Springs, CO, Andrew Duffy of Treasure Island, Fla., and James Duffy of Orlando, Fla.; daughters, Patricia Bardua of Palm Coast, Fla., Angela (Andrew) Bader of Cottekill, N.Y., and Lori (Tom) Foster of Austinburg, Pa. He is also survived by a son-in-law, Timothy Riley of Pilesgrove, N.J.; sisters, Dolores Martin of Tulsa, Okla. and Kathleen Lahue of Canandaigua; and several grandchildren, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his former wife and best friend, Gisela Duffy; daughters, Kathleen Riley and Frances Duffy; a grandson, Keegan Duffy; brothers, James O'Leary, John Harrington O'Leary and Daniel O'Leary; and sister, Frances Angelino.
There will be no calling hours. A private burial Mass will be held at the family's discretion.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Multiple Sclerosis Society or Hornell Gardens Nursing & Rehabilitation, 434 Monroe Ave., Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home in Canisteo.
