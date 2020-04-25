|
|
HORNELL/MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - Joseph Patrick "Joe" McHale, 88, formerly of Hornell, passed away Tuesday Feb 25, 2020 in Middleburg, Fla. following a long illness.
Born in Hornell on Feb. 14, 1932, he was the son of Michael and Twila (Meyers) McHale.
Joe grew up in Hornell and was a graduate of Hornell High School (class of 1949). He served in the U.S Navy from 1951-1955 aboard the USS Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Following his navy years, he graduated from Compton Junior College in California receiving his AAS degree.
Returning to Hornell, he worked for Owens publishing in Dansville, managed the Lone Gable Bar/Restaurant, and retired from the USPS (as a rural route carrier).
Joe was an avid golfer, having played all over the world while in the navy. He was a member of the (old) Hornell Country Club and later the Twin Hickory Golf Club. He and his wife, Julie were snowbirds for years, enjoying golf all over Florida. Joe was a real handyman who was always ready to fix or repair anything. He also loved woodworking, and all of his family have examples of his work: Pendulum clocks, footstools, bookshelves, and the like. So many memories!!!
Throughout the years, Joe had been a member of the Hornell Elks Lodge and later the Green Cove Springs Elks Lodge in Green Cove, Fla.; the Hornell American Legion, the Hornell Knights of Columbus and the Hornell AMVETS.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by three brothers, Tom (Jo) McHale, Ray (Mary Lou) McHale and Steve Mchale; his sister-in-law, Anne Williams.
He was married on Sept. 19, 1970 to the former Julie Tristen, who survives. Also surviving are his daughters, Kiera McHale and Erin McHale (Jerry) Smith of Middleburg, Fla.; four grandchildren, Christian Torres, Adriana Torres, Kaleb Smith and Aliyah Smith; his brother, Jim (Lucille) McHale of Tafton, Pa.; sister-in-law, Leona Purcell of Orange Park, Fla.; his brothers-in-law, Bill Shane of Oklahoma and Brad Williams of Bath N.Y.; and sister- in-law, Linda McHale; along with many nieces and nephews.
Joe was dearly loved and is sorely missed.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic there will be no calling hours. His ashes will be interred at the Bath National Cemetery with full military honors in a private ceremony. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date to be announced.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
Joe's family request that donations in his memory be made to the , 435 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14620.
To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 25, 2020