J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
34 W State St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-3430
Josephine Davis "Jo" Keyser

Josephine Davis "Jo" Keyser Obituary
WELLSVILLE - Josephine "Jo" Davis Keyser of the Andover Road passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 after a brief stay at the Wellsville Manor Care Center. She was born on Dec. 17, 1934 In Woodhall to the late George W. and Dorothy Campbell Bonham.

Jo was a longtime resident of the Wellsville area. She was predeceased by her three husbands, Lester Aldrich, Walter J. Davis and Fredrick Keyser.

Jo attended a one room schoolhouse in Woodhall and later earned her GED. She worked most of her life starting as a farmer's wife, later as a waitress at the Texas Café' in Hornell, then becoming owner-operator of the Coffee Pot in Wellsville until she and Walter sold it to Jim Close. Jo then ran Rex's Office Supply in Wellsville and last she was the Morning Bartender at PJ's Pub also of Wellsville. She was a member of the Wellsville VFW Post #2530 Auxiliary. She loved to dance, was an avid reader and sewed beautiful clothing for her family.

Survivors include two sons, James (Diane) Aldrich of Windsor and Martin Aldrich of Wellsville; three daughters, Roberta Prahler of Lockport, Jo Anne (Mark Mattison) Fenske of Wellsville and Ginnie Davis of Wellsville; a son in law, James Bundschuh; 11 grandchildren, Jamie Lynn Prahler, James Aldrich Jr., Jessica Padua, Sara Letso, Amanda Aldrich Payne, Donald Fenske, Dorothy Fenske, Brian Fenske, Justin Davis, Dylan Davis and Tessa Bundschuh; two sisters, Betty (Carl) Neu of Hammondsport and Barbara McFall of Corning; and a special companion, Sparky.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Julia Davis-Bundschuh; three sisters, Virginia DeLap, Ellen Burrell and Meriam Clark; a granddaughter, Donna Jo Prahler.

A memorial service will be held at a later date with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wellsville. Memorials in Jo's name may be made to either the SPCA or to any veteran's organization.

To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 15, 2020
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
