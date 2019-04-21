|
|
CANISTEO - Josephine L. "Jo" Manley, 86, of West Main Street, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening (April 17, 2019) at Elderwood at Hornell surrounded by the love and comfort of her family, following a brief illness.
Josephine, who was affectionately known as "Jo", was born Feb. 9, 1933 in the town of Canisteo to the late James K. and Cora M. (Campbell) Hallett. On July 29, 1953 in Ticonderoga, she married Donald Manley, who survives and resides in Canisteo.
Jo was a life-long resident of Canisteo who graduated from Canisteo Central School in 1951. After graduation she receive a business degree from the former Hornell Business School. For a short period of time she worked at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. where she met the love of her life and moved back to the Canisteo area. Jo also worked at Steuben County SKEOP for four
years before finishing her working career at the NYSDOT, retiring in 1996 as a payroll clerk.
Jo's personal activities included bowling, reading and writing poetry, playing computer games, especially "POGO," playing cards (even poker!) and spending quality time with her family which she enjoyed and loved the most. Civically, she was a life member of both the Canisteo American Women's Auxiliary and the Hornell VFW Auxiliary.
In addition to her husband Don, Jo is survived by one son, Christopher Manley of Bath; eight daughters, Marcia Manley of Canisteo, Patricia (Donald) Rappleyea of Sanborn, Kathleen Roberts of Bath, Joanne Clark and Donna (Richard) Fronk, all of Canisteo, Mary (Daniel) Webb of Friendship, Helen (Michael) Stratton and Corinne Stewart (Robert Lamphier), all of Canisteo. She is also survived by two sisters, Amy Burdick of Canisteo and Suzanne Griffing of Blue Point, Long Island; a sister-in-law, Carol Trowbridge; 20 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Jo was predeceased by a grandson, Scott Rappleyea; a great-grandson, Exzvier Davis; three brothers, James K. Hallett, Jr., Thomas and Lee Hallett; and a sister, Harriett Groves.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019