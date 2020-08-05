1/
Josephine M. Wilson
PRATTSBURGH - Josephine M. Wilson, 98, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 4, 2020) at Soldiers and Sailors Hospital in Penn Yan.

Born in Corning, N.Y. on April 15, 1922, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Addie (Burge) VanDerlinder. Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband Robert; her two sisters, Charlotte Frankal and Mable Champlin; and her three brothers, Pete, John and William VanDerlinder.

Josephine was the past president of the Senior Citizens, past president of the American Legion Auxiliary and past Senior Agent of the Hammondsport Moose Club.

She is survived by her two sons, Robert Wilson of Hornell and Gary (Charlene) Wilson of Prattsburgh; four grandchildren, Stacey Bottoni of Prattsburgh, Christine Wilson of Hornell, Stephanie Stillman of LaGrange, Ky. and Ryan Wilson of Tucson Ariz.; six great-grandchildren, Lee and Ryah Bottoni, Dominique and Hunter Stillman, Parker Wilson-Ross and Bennett Wilson; one great-great-grandchild, Layana Stillman; one sister, Mary Stone of Hammondsport; and two brothers, Oscar VanDerlinder of Bath and Roger VanDerlinder of Hammondsport.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday (Aug. 8, 2020) at Prattsburgh Rural Cemetery with the Rev. Don Peek officiating.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in Josephine's memory to Keuka Comfort Care, 35 State Route 54, Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527.

Arrangement are being handled by LaMarche Funeral Home, 35 Main St., Hammondsport, N.Y.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
LaMarche Funeral Home
35 Main St.
Hammondsport, NY 14840
607-569-2174
