ARKPORT/JASPER, N.Y. - Joshua "Jolyne" J. Lapham, 28, of 6 Apple St., Arkport, died unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 12, 2020) at home.

She was born in Hornell, on May 6, 1992, and began her journey of coming out as a transwoman on June 24, 2020.

Jolyne grew up in Jasper and was a graduate of Jasper-Troupsburg Central School (class of 2010). She then graduated from Corning Community College with her Associate's degree and later from Alfred University with a Bachelor's Degree, evidence of her dedication to the scientific world.

As a lover of knowledge, learning, and the intellectual world, the only thing that gave her greater pleasure than studying a textbook, was spending every second possible with her children. When not studying and parenting, you could find her surrounded by her plants or off doing one of her newest scientific experiments.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Gilmore Creelman; and paternal grandparents, Leslie and Dolores Lapham.

Jolyne married on May 2, 2014 to Lori Blake, whom is still surviving. Also surviving are her three beautiful children that embody her best qualities: Emma, Lincoln and Julianna; her mother, Carol Lapham of Jasper; her father, James Lapham of Jasper; two brothers, Kevin Lapham and Justin Lapham, both of Jasper; maternal grandmother, Marcia Creelman of Jasper; along with many close aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

At Jolyne's request, there will be no calling hours. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.

Jolyne's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to the National Black Justice Coalition, Post Office Box 71395 Washington, DC 20024, mightycause.com/organization/nbjc

To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sandra Temple
Family
