CANISTEO - Joyce A. Lorow, 85, formerly of Nicholson Road, passed away Monday (Jan. 13, 2020) at Elderwood of Hornell.
Joyce was born Aug. 8, 1934 in Salamanca, to the late Edwin and Doris (Light) Mighells. On Feb. 14, 1951 she married Donald Lorow, who predeceased her in December of 2012. She was also predeceased by a son, Donald E. Lorow in July of 2016; great-granddaughter, Stacey Wagner; and a brother, Edwin Mighells.
Joyce was a graduate of Hornell High School and received a diploma from Alfred State College as a registered nurse. She spent most of her career at the former Bethesda Hospital in North Hornell and later at St. James Mercy Hospital. She also worked for Hospice of Western New York and Planned Parenthood of Hornell.
First and foremost, in Joyce's life was her family, her husband, children and grandchildren. She took special interest in each child and grandchild and made every get together very special. Joyce had a great love of animals. She and her husband loved their horses and were once members of the High Horse Saddle Club.
Through the years she loved the four seasons of New York State with spring being her favorite when her beautiful flowers would come back to life and radiate new life for the year.
Joyce is survived by two sons, Jeffrey (Mary Ellen) Lorow of Rock Hill, S.C., Michael (Lucinda) Lorow of Angelica; two daughters, Cynthia (Michael) Cartella and Rebecca (Paul) Dean, all of Howard; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Lorow of Canisteo. She is also survived by a sister, Ann Dobell of Hornell; a brother, James Mighells of Michigan; sister-in-law, Eleanor Cornish of Hornell; 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two great- great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m., Thursday at the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, 29 East Main St. in Canisteo, where funeral and committal services will take place Friday at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Bath national Cemetery, Bath, N.Y.
Memorial contributions in Joyce's name may be made to Hornell Area Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jan. 14, 2020