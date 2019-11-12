|
|
DALTON - Joyce C. Ebert, 86, passed away early Sunday morning (Nov. 10, 2019) at the Livingston County CFNR in Mt. Morris.
She was born in Dansville, N.Y. on June 22, 1933, a daughter of the late Herald and Mary (McLean) Conrad Niedermaier. She was married on Sept. 27, 1952 to Glenn W. Ebert, who predeceased her in 1990. She was also predeceased by a brother, Herald Conrad; two sons, Daniel and Randy Ebert; and a daughter-in-law, Kerin Ebert; and her step-father, Louis Niedermaier.
Joyce was retired from the Livingston County Office of the Aging. She was an executive secretary for F. A. Owen Publishing Company for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed square-dancing, reading, and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda (Shirley Cole) Ebert; three sons, Bruce (Diane) Ebert, Dale (Christine) Ebert and Craig Ebert; a daughter-in-law, Kim Ebert; nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren
A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m., at the Hindle Funeral Home, Inc. 271 Main St., Dansville. Interment will be in Westview Cemetery in Ossian. Online remembrances may be left at HindleFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to a .
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 12, 2019