DEPEW, N.Y. - Joyce E. (nee Simar) Bissell, 85, of Depew, formerly of Wellsville, N.Y., died Oct. 28, 2019.
Beloved wife of 65 years to Donald E. Bissell; dearest mother of Bryan (Lisa) Bissell, Sondra (late Leonard) Finch and Thomas (Dawn) Bissell; dear grandmother of Valere (Andrew) Hardy, Madeline, Jenna and Colin Bissell; great grandmother of Elianna; daughter of the late Martin and Gladys (nee Boyd) Simar; sister of Winifred (Robert) Lehman and Norma Holland; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services where held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019