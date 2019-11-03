Home

POWERED BY

Services
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road
Depew, NY 14043
(716) 706-0200
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Bissell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce E. (Simar) Bissell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce E. (Simar) Bissell Obituary
DEPEW, N.Y. - Joyce E. (nee Simar) Bissell, 85, of Depew, formerly of Wellsville, N.Y., died Oct. 28, 2019.

Beloved wife of 65 years to Donald E. Bissell; dearest mother of Bryan (Lisa) Bissell, Sondra (late Leonard) Finch and Thomas (Dawn) Bissell; dear grandmother of Valere (Andrew) Hardy, Madeline, Jenna and Colin Bissell; great grandmother of Elianna; daughter of the late Martin and Gladys (nee Boyd) Simar; sister of Winifred (Robert) Lehman and Norma Holland; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services where held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -