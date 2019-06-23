|
DANSVILLE - Joyce H. Maxim passed away peacefully early morning on Monday, June 17, 2019, she was 78.
Joyce was born in Rochester on July 23, 1940 to the late Llewelyn & Helen (Paige) Hutchings. On June 5, 1959, Joyce married the love of her life, Karl "Max" Maxim. He predeceased her on Jan. 28, 2018.
Joyce was a bookkeeper for many years at Maximum Sharpening, a scissor sharpening company she and her husband started in Canadice, N.Y. Joyce was a Godly woman, she enjoyed teaching her grandchildren the Words of The Lord through bible study and teaching bible school; she "danced to her own drum" and loved debating politics, shooting pistols and even going skydiving.
Joyce was very adamant on protecting children and fought very hard to pass laws in Albany for Child Protective Services; though she had many victories and passions, Joyce's favorite thing was spending time with her grandchildren, whom she loved very much.
Joyce is survived by her three children, Karl Maxim Jr., Lori Maxim-Riley (Tim Riley), and Alicia (Jim) DiSalvo; her grandchildren, Ryan (Bonnie Turner) O'Leary, Timothy O'Leary (fiancé Kaitlyn Brooks), Colleen O'Leary, Micah (Amanda) Maxim, Matthew Maxim, Michael DiSalvo and Karly DiSalvo, Cory (Felicia) Riley, Daniel (Lisa) Wood, and Brandy (Phil) Berry; many great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Hollene Scarfone; special life-long friend, Yvonne Dietz; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, June 26, from 4-6 p.m. at the Chamberlin-Baird Funeral Home, 73 Main St., Dansville, NY 14437, where a funeral service will be held at the funeral home at the conclusion of calling hours. Burial will be in Village Cemetery, Wayland.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the , 435 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14620.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on June 23, 2019