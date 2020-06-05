Joyce Rebecca Lawson nee Kame, passed away early in the morning of June 2, 2020, at age 87 following cardiac and renal issues that surfaced early in 2020.



Joyce was a native of Almond and spent her early life there. In 1954 she married Alfred Tech student James (Jim) Lawson. Joyce's heart remained forever in Almond, although she, Jim, and her two boys, Jerry and Jamie moved to San Diego in 1966.



Joyce worked with fabrics, sewing and cross-stitching until her vision declined several years ago. Her favorite projects were cross-stitch drawings of the cats she doted on throughout her life, and cloth dolls. She gave many of the dolls as gifts, but one set she held onto depicted the characters she grew up with as a young girl in Almond. These will be offered to the Almond Historical Society, where she maintained a membership all of her life and eagerly read the newsletters when they arrived by mail.



Joyce's eldest son Jerry Lawson remains a resident of North Hornell, and her elder sister Jeanne Schwartz is a lifelong resident of Chapel Street in Almond. Joyce's youngest son Jamie and her widower Jim live in San Diego.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store