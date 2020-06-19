PHOENIX, AZ - Joyce Roeske passed away peacefully at Sherman Home | Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix, AZ Thursday, June 11, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.
Born January 5, 1937 in Wellsville, N.Y., Joyce was the daughter of Frank and Eleanor Clemens, both deceased.
Joyce graduated from Wellsville Central High School in 1955. She attended Alfred State College.
On April 21, 1956 in Wellsville, she married Donald Roeske, who predeceased her June 21, 2005.
Joyce is survived by four children, Kim Marie (Tim) Ketchner of San Antonio, Texas, Daniel Frank (Kelly) Roeske of Fleming Island, Fla., Anne Elizabeth (Ken) Splitt of Berger, MO and David Matthew (Jodi) Roeske of Phoenix, AZ. Joyce is also survived by nine beautiful grandchildren, Jennifer (Mark) Meinke, Ryan (Tana) Ketchner, Katie (Kayle) Ballew, Matt (Meli) Rehagen, Donald Roeske, Amanda (Austin) Bell, Hannah Roeske, Jacob Roeske and Nate Roeske; and six great-grandchildren she dearly loved, Madison Meinke, Natalie Connery, Beau Ketchner, Alex Ballew, Stella Ketchner and Oliver Ballew. She is also survived by special nephew, Mike (Sallyanne) Kinder; as well as many other nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Joyce was predeceased by one sister, Gretchen Jones; nephew, Tom Kinder; and several other extended family members.
Don and Joyce spent their years together loving each other, being wonderful parents, playing cards, and getting into shenanigans with their many lifelong friends.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Allegany County Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 26 Jefferson St., Wellsville, N.Y. 14895; or Sherman Home / Hospice of the Valley, 5801 E. Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054; or any charity of the donor's choice.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jun. 19, 2020.