Judith E. Fenti, 70, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from a long illness.
Judy is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Kathryn Fenti; beloved grandson, Dylan; two younger sisters, Francine (Gordon) Morphy and Theresa Ballard; one niece, Alicia; and three nephews, Cory, Brian and Shawn.
Judy was a long-time resident of Hornell, N.Y. and worked at the local Wegmans until her retirement in 2017. She was an avid baseball fan and loved discussing the New York Yankees with her son. Judy also loved animals and enjoyed several hobbies to include listening to her grandson's music, reading, and watching movies. In her community, she was most notable for walking and riding her bicycle everywhere around town. Judy will be missed by all.
Services will be held at a later date. To share a memory or send the family a condolence, please visit www.harrisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 10, 2020