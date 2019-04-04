|
|
ANDOVER - Judith E. "Judy" Perry, 76, of County Route 21, Shovel Hollow Road, passed away Tuesday morning, April 2, 2019 at her home following a short illness.
Judy was born Aug. 20, 1942 in Wellsville to the late Gordon and Loretta (Metzler) Payne. On Aug. 21, 1966 in Kentucky she married Gerald "Jerry" Perry, who survives and resides in Andover.
In addition to her husband, Judy is survived by three children, Tracy Ann (Paul) Nedell of Olean, Marie (Patrick) Thomas of Corning and Chad Perry of Andover; her eight wonderful grandchildren, Kelsey, Nicole and Colton Perry, Michael, Chelsey and Cory Nedell, Erin and Colin Thomas and great-granddaughter, Ryliegh. Judy is also survived by a sister, Carol Hyland of Wellsville.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Norman and David Payne.
At Judy's request there will be no public calling hours or service. A private graveside service in the Maplewood Cemetery in Alfred Station will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Judy's name may be made to Hart Comfort House, 141 East State St., Wellsville, N.Y. 14895.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 4, 2019