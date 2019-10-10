|
CANISTEO - Julia A. Case, 79, passed away peacefully to be with her Lord, Wednesday (Oct. 9, 2019) at her home surrounded by the comfort, care and love of her family, following an extended illness.
Julia was born Oct. 13, 1939 in the coal mining town of Maxwell, (LaBelle) Pa. to the late Stephen Andrew and Julia Rose (Rockar) Sikora.
She grew up in Maxwell and enjoyed swimming in the Monongahela River and graduated from Brownsville Senior High School. She met William F. "Bill" Case, her husband of 59 years, while working at the W. Bingham Co., in Cleveland, Ohio as a typist. They married on Oct. 1, 1960 in Maxwell, Pa., moved to Hornell, then made their home in Canisteo for 55 years.
Julia was employed at St. James Mercy Hospital in Hornell and had worked as an assistant to Richard Bondi in the Physical Therapy Department. She was a communicant of the former St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Canisteo for over 30 years where she taught religion and was active in the Altar and Rosary Society. In later years she was a communicant of St. Brendan Catholic Church in Almond.
Julia enjoyed flowers, playing cards with friends and cooked many meals for the Canisteo Rotary Club.
In addition to her husband Bill, Julia is survived by two sons, Dr. Jeffrey (Susan) Case of Towaco, N.J. and Stephen (Doreen) Case of Goodyear, AZ.; five grandchildren, Emily, Olivia and Samantha Case, Brandon and Nolan Romano. She is also survived by a brother, Stephen (Dorothy) Sikora; and two sisters, Eleanor Massini and Gloria McCloud.
Julia was predeceased by a sister, Delores Swink.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Monday at the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, 29 East Main St., Canisteo, where a memorial service will take place Tuesday at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery in Canisteo at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Julia's name may be made to either Care First, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, N.Y. 14870; or to Catholic Charities, 20 Elm St. #2 Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 10, 2019