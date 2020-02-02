|
HORNELL - Julia M. "Julie" Bossard, 69, formerly of Hornell and Arkport, died early Thursday morning (Jan. 30, 2020) at her home surrounded by her children, following a long illness. Julie was diagnosed with cancer last March and fought with pride and dignity until the very end.
Born in Hornell on Aug. 17, 1950, she was the daughter of James and Annie (Roselli) Eveland.
Julie grew up in Hornell and attended St. Ann's school. She later graduated from Hornell High School (class of 1969).
She had been employed for a time as a receptionist for Richard Andolina DDS and for about 20 years was employed through GST BOCES as a teacher's aide and worked in the Adolescent Psychiatric Care Unit in St. James Hospital in Hornell where she retired in 2012.
Julie was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and a communicant if St. Ann's Church. She was an avid golfer and a member of the Hornell Golf Club. She enjoyed dancing and riding motorcycles. Julie loved to go to different fall festivals and craft shows to find her handmade one of a kind jewelry that she loved to collect. She loved being at the lake and the beach and would spend her days in the sun. Julie also enjoyed being with her dog, Henley, who she loved to walk and take for rides.
In addition to her parents, Julie was preceded in death by her first husband, Daniel Swift who died in 1973 and her second husband, Steven "Boz" Bossard, who died in 2002. She also had lost her sister-in-law, Cathy Bossard, to her own battle with cancer in 2006.
Surviving are her son, Daniel (Angela Webster) Swift of Millerton, N.Y.; her three daughters, Jennifer (Jeff) Walsh of Conifer, Col., Natalie (Nathan) Donahue of Howard, and Rachel (Devin Webb) Bossard of Corning; six brothers; and seven grandchildren, Danny Swift, Reghan Swift, Hayden Swift, Jack Walsh, Raelyn Webb, Glenna Webb and Morrison Webb; her mother-in-law, Mary Bossard; along with several very loved nephews and nieces.
At Julie's request there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a day and time to be announced.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
Julie's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to the Cathy Bossard Scholarship at Hornell Alumni Association, PO BOX 135, Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020