HORNELL - Julio "Bozo" Cartella, 91, of Locust Drive, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning (May 28, 2019) at Elizabeth Church Manor Nursing Home in Binghamton, N.Y.



Born in Hornell on March 9, 1928, he was the son of the late Angelo and Josephine (Marino) Cartella.



On Nov. 9, 1952, he was married at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Nancy Andreozzi. A lifelong resident of Hornell, Julio was a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII and past Commander of the Hornell VFW Post 2250 and American Legion Post 440. In life, he served his community in several jobs but was best known for working for Erie Lackawanna Railroad, starting a grocery delivery business "City Delivery" with his brother Pete, and working for 34 years at the local telephone company. In December 1968, Julio was recognized as a hero for saving the life of a local youth after discovering a partially submerged car over an embankment while on a nighttime delivery for the telephone company.



Always generous and jovial, he enjoyed traveling and making friends wherever he was, his yearly excursions to Key West, camping with his family, and helping others. He will be remembered for being a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend but most of all known as everyone's "Bozo" for his sense of humor.



He was preceded in death by brothers Francis and Peter; sisters, Mary (infant), Mary Andrezzi, Angeline Eason, and Rose Conine; and great-grandson, Joseph "Joey" Rymanowski.



He is survived by his loving wife Nancy of 66 years; son, Angelo "Michael" (Cynthia) Cartella of Canisteo; daughters, Mary Ann (William) Valentine of Canisteo, Antoinette "Toni" (Dennis) Flint of Greenwood, and Josephine "Jo Ann" (James) Rheinheimer of Binghamton; brothers, Carl (Mary) Cartella of Hornell, Francis "Butch" (Beth) Cartella of Almond; sister, Josephine "Josie" Brown of Hornell; his brother-in-law, David T. Andrezzi of Hornell; goddaughter, Josephine "Joann" Kuhn of Hornell; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



The family would like to specially thank the nurses and aides of Elizabeth Church Manor for the exceptional care and compassion given to Julio during his stay.



The family of Julio Cartella will receive friends on Monday from 4-6 p.m., at the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y. Funeral services with Military Honors will be held on Tuesday, at 11 a.m., at Dagon Funeral Home with Deacon Robert McCormick officiating. Burial will be in Bath National Cemetery.



Julio had a profound love for his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Therefore, in lieu of flowers and in loving memory of Julio's great-grandson Joey, those wishing may contribute to Alveolar Capillary Dysplasia Association (http://acdassociation.org/donate or Alveolar Capillary Dysplasia Association, c/o John Rista, Treasurer, 12115 Henderson Hill Road, Huntersville, N.C.)



