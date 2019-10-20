Home

Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home
354 Canisteo St.
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2341
June Louise Spencer

June Louise Spencer Obituary
COLORADO/BURNS - June Louise Spencer, 91, formerly of the Town of Burns, passed away on Oct. 13, 2019 in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

The family will be present 4-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the Bender- Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St., in Hornell. A Graveside service will be held at Heritage Hills Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 11:30 a.m.

A complete obituary will be in Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 edition of The Spectator.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019
