ADDISON, N.Y./ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - June M. Rounds, 96, of Addison, N.Y. and Zephyrhills, Fla., passed away on April 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
June was born March 17, 1923, a daughter of Samuel and Margaret Allen; beloved wife for 65 years of the late Clifton E. Rounds Jr.; dearest mother of Roger (Gayla) Rounds of Addison, Sharon (Roy) Kirkman of Olathe, CO, Nancy (Ted) Cronk of Lancaster, N.Y. and Zephyrhills, Peggy (Victor) Allyn of Byron, CA, and the late Richard (Kathryn) Rounds of Addison; cherished grandmother of 10 grandchildren and great-grandmother of 11; sister of Joyce (late William) Cutler and James (late Florence) Allen. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
June graduated from Addison Central School and Elmira Business Institute. She was a stay at home mother of five while serving as manager of the family insurance business, Rounds Insurance and secretary/bookkeeper for the Addison Milk Producers. June has been a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church of Addison where she served as Deacon, Trustee, Financial Secretary, Treasurer of the Building Fund, Mission Committee, and member of the American Baptist Women's Association. June was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who gave herself unselfishly to anyone and always put the needs of others above her own.
The family will welcome relatives and friends for a Celebration of Life at the First Baptist Church of Addison, 14 Baldwin Ave., Addison at a date and time to be announced. Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, 10 Wall St., Addison, N.Y. has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in June's name may be made to the First Baptist Church of Addison, 14 Baldwin Ave., Addison, N.Y. 14801.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019