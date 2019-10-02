|
WAYLAND - Justene Lea Bickel, 26, passed away Monday (Sept. 30, 2019). Justene was born Dec. 15, 1992 in Denver, Colo., the daughter of Shawn Knez and Corey Bickel. Justene lived the first few years of her life in Colorado and in 1999 moved to the Wayland area and has remained there ever since.
Justene was a 2011 graduate of Wayland-Cohocton Central School and was employed at Coast Professional in Geneseo. Justene loved shopping and cooking! She also loved butterflies and nature, (especially taking photos of nature) and recently began gardening. Justene was a very kind, loving and generous young woman that was always thinking of others.
Justene was pre-deceased by an infant sister, Jamie; and her grandmother, Mary Ann Knez.
She is survived by her father, Shawn Knez (Lori Lebar) of Wayland; her mother, Corey Bickel of Naples; her brothers, Kyle Knez of Wayland and Nathaniel (Casey) Holtz of Ohio; her grandparents, Bob (Sue) Hunt of Wayland; her grandmother, "Nana" Bonnie Bickel of Colorado; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins; and many friends.
Justene's family and friends are invited to call Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the St. George-Forsythe Funeral Home, 109 West Naples St., Wayland. At this time there will not be an organized formal funeral service for Justene. Contributions in memory of Justene Lea Bickel may be made to her family.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019