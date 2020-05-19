|
CANISTEO - Justin M. Bush, 27, of Walnut Street, passed away Friday (May 15, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Born in Hornell, July 8, 1992, the son of Jon Bush and Delores Simpson, he had resided nearly all his life in the Hornell area.
Justin was a graduate of Hornell Senior High School and had attended Alfred State College. He had been employed at Cy's Shure Fine Grocery in Arkport. Justin enjoyed all sports especially football, basketball and WWE Wrestling. He was a die-hard New England Patriots fan and enjoyed all kinds of music.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Bill Willey; and his paternal grandmother, Mary Bush.
He is survived by his mother, Delores Simpson (Robert Eason) of Canisteo; his father, Jon Bush of Hornell; his son, Kasen Bush of Warsaw; his sister, Lita Bush (Nathaniel Bowerman) of Hornell; his brother, Kyle (Rosa) Bush of South Carolina; his maternal grandmother, Bonnie Willey of Canisteo; and his paternal grandfather, Larry Bush of Canisteo; one nephew, Ryan Bush of Woodhull; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit wwwbrownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on [email protected] The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director at Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Canisteo.
Due to the Covid-19 crisis, there will be no services planned at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Friends may make memorial contributions to: The American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 19, 2020