Kandy Dunning Hoyt

Kandy Dunning Hoyt Obituary
WAYLAND - Kandy Dunning Hoyt, 43, passed away Monday evening (Oct. 14, 2019) at Elderwood Healthcare Facility in Hornell following a long illness.

Kandy was born March 19, 1976 in Hornell, the daughter of David and Kathy (Fox) Dunning. She grew up in Canaseraga and was a 1994 graduate of Canaseraga Central School. Throughout the years, Kandy resided in several different areas, including Texas, New Jersey, Iceland, The Azores, Arkansas, Loon Lake and most recently, for several years, Hornell. Kandy loved music, was very happy when traveling and enjoyed being a wonderful mother! She was a very easy person to get along with and really enjoyed the simple things in life!

Kandy was predeceased by her father, David Dunning in November 2018.

She is survived by her daughter, Haley of Loon Lake; her mother, Kathy Dunning of Loon Lake; her siblings, James Dunning of Hornell, Kelly (Brian) Lacy of Swain, Joseph (Sherri) Dunning of Dalton; her nieces and nephews, Timothy, MarceAnn, Devon, Kyle, Dakota, Brennon Lacy, Alynn, Anastyn, Tucker and Emmett; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Kandy's family and friends are invited to call Thursday from 4-7 p.m., at the St. George-Forsythe Funeral Home, 109 West Naples St., Wayland. A family prayer service will be offered at 10:15 a.m., Friday at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Kandy on Friday at 11 a.m., at St. Pius Church, Cohocton.

Contributions in memory of Kandy Dunning Hoyt may be made to the Vincent House, 310 Second Ave., Wayland, NY 14572.

For online condolences, please visit www.stgeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 16, 2019
