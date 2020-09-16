1/1
Karen A. Daring
1948 - 2020
HORNELL - Karen A. Daring, 71, of 50 Ellsworth St., Hornell died unexpectedly Saturday afternoon (Sept. 12, 2020) at her home.

Born in Detroit, MI on Oct. 14, 1948, she was the daughter of Jack and Lorraine (Bourgeois) Klann.

Karen grew up in Oak Park, MI, and was a graduate of Oak Park High School (class of 1966). She later attended Beauty School in Michigan, becoming a licensed beautician.

Throughout the years, Karen resided in several locations, including Michigan and California but lived in the Hornell area for most of her adult life. She had been employed for several years as a beautician at a local beauty salon and later served as a sales representative for Loeffler Beauty Supply, working throughout New York and Pennsylvania.

Karen had a deep love of animals. For many years Karen owned and operated Doggie Depot of Hornell, grooming and taking care of countless dogs in the area. She was held in "high regard" for her amazing skills as a groomer.

Being very artistic, Karen was a very creative woman, especially when it came to home decorating. She also designed beautiful Halloween costumes/sewing and was known for creating and decorating beautiful cakes, cooking and baking. Among her many unique talents, she loved playing her piano and sang like an angel - entertaining anyone and everyone for hours. Karen was a very generous and giving soul and delighted in extending her many talents to family, friends and strangers.

In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law, Larry Waight and David "Scrod" Broderick.

She was married on June 20, 1981 to Robert "Bo" Daring, who survives. Also surviving are two sons, Tom (Chere) Holland of Battleground, Wash., and Jeffrey Daring of Hornell; three sisters, Darlene (Klann) Waight of Hornell, Peggy (Klann) Broderick of Hornell, Janet (Klann) Kraft of Concord, N.C. Karen cherished all her nieces and nephews: Tina, Renay, Dustin, Sarah, Kalyn, Brendan, Tyler, great nephews, nieces, and her forever friend, Gail (Lusk) Faes.

At the family's request there will be no calling hours. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date where family and friends will be able to share stories and reminisce about Karen's life.

Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.

Karen's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to the Hornell Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843.

To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
