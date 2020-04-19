|
HORNELL - Karen L. Fitzgerald, 59, of 7475 Seneca Road North, Hornell, died early Tuesday morning (April 14, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, following a long illness.
Born in Rochester on June 2, 1960, she was the daughter of Joseph and Minnie (Thompson) Fitzgerald.
In her younger years, Karen resided in several places, including Rochester, N.Y. and Newtown, CT, eventually moving to South Dansville as a teen and attending Arkport Central School.
Most of Karen's career was filled with jobs that helped people. She worked at Jack and Jill's Daycare in Henrietta, N.Y. and spent many years working for ARC of Steuben in multiple capacities. After leaving ARC, she became a babysitter and a caregiver.
Karen was a member of the Arkport Presbyterian Church where she served as a volunteer for their Release Time Program and their Vacation Bible School. She attended Ladies' Bible Study and served on the board of Deacons. She enjoyed scrapbooking, needlework, card making and other crafts. Karen was also an avid fan of the Arkport Central School sports programs, although she was often caught cheering on both teams. Her spirit, positive attitude, kindness and sunny disposition will be missed by all.
In addition to her parents, Joseph and Minnie, Karen was preceded in death by two brothers, Mike Fitzgerald and Jimmy Fitzgerald; one sister, Mary Burnham.
Surviving are her daughter, Sarah (Jason) Platt of Suffern, N.Y.; her twin sister, Sharon (Mark) Westhoff of Searcy, AR; her brother, Paul Fitzgerald of Rochester; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic there will be no calling hours at this time. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life (Karen's 60th birthday party) will be held at a future date. Please reach out to Sarah Sawczyszyn Platt on Facebook for more details as they are made available.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
Karen's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to either the Arkport Presbyterian Church or the Strong Memorial Hospital.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020