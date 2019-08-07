|
HORNELL - Kathleen M. "Kathy" Durso, 57, a resident of Corning Center for Rehabilitation & Healthcare, formerly of Hornell, died early Saturday morning (July 27, 2019) at Corning Hospital, following a brief illness.
Born in Hornell on Feb. 27, 1962, she was the daughter of Michael and Mary Lou (Walters) Durso.
Kathy grew up in Hornell and was a graduate of Hornell High School (class of 1980). She later received an Associate's Degree from Alfred State College.
She resided in California for 25 years and had been employed for an insurance company. She returned to the Hornell area about 10 years ago to help take care of her mother, following the death of her father.
She was preceded in death by her father, who died April 12, 2005.
Surviving are her mother, Mary Lou Durso of Hornell; two brothers, Michael (Rose) Durso of Half Moon Bay, Calif. and Stephen (Susette) Durso of Carpinteria, Calif.; two sisters, Cindy (Rick) Hasler of Dayton, Ohio and Chrissy (Doug) Taggert of North Hornell; eight nieces and nephews, Joe (Melissa) Durso, Jim (Bree) Durso, Alexis Durso, Jennifer (Chris) Pawelski, Lindsay Hasler, Matthew (Kristen) Taggert, Melissa (Chris) Squeglia and Lisa (Josh) Nichols; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family would like to express an appreciation and recognition to Kelly Mehlenbacher, a lifelong high school friend.
At Kathy's request there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to American Diabetes Foundation, PO Box 13067, Alexandria, Va. 2312 .
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 7, 2019