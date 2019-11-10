|
|
CANASERAGA - Kathleen (Kit) Norton, 88, passed away peacefully on Nov. 7, 2019 at Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville.
She is survived by her children, Michele (Mitzi) of Buena Vista, Col. and Geoffrey of Canaseraga.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert (Ted) Norton; and sister, Marilyn Cronk.
Kathleen was born Dec. 21, 1930, to the late John and Treva Gates. She was a graduate of the Eastman Dental School in Rochester and worked as a school dental hygienist at the Alfred-Almond and the Canaseraga central schools.
On June 22, 1957, she married Robert (Ted) Norton. Together they raised their family in Garwoods. Kathleen was an active member of the Garwoods United Methodist Church for many years.
Kathleen will be remembered for her unfailing faith, her smile and the love she showed all people.
She loved her Irish Setter dogs and working in her many flower gardens.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Garwoods United Methodist Church. Funeral services will take place Saturday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m. at the Garwoods United Methodist Church. Pastor Gregory White officiating.
Memorial donations may made to the Gardwoods United Methodist Church, 10524 County Road 15B, Canaseraga, N.Y. 14822; or The Cru, 100 Lake Heart Drive, Orlando, Fla. 32832, account number 0425962.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019