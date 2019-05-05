Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bond-Davis Funeral Home
107 East Steuben Street
Bath, NY 14810
607-776-3376
Calling hours
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bond-Davis Funeral Home
107 East Steuben Street
Bath, NY
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Bond-Davis Funeral Home
107 East Steuben Street
Bath, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Eugene Davis Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Keith Eugene Davis Sr. Obituary
BATH - Keith Eugene Davis, Sr., 71, of East Union Road, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019.

He was born in Penn Yan on Nov. 16, 1947, the youngest son of the late Mahlon Darius and Ruth Wilma (Noak) Davis. On Oct. 28, 1972 he was married to Kathaleen Marie (Taft) Davis, who survives.

Keith is also survived by children Vonda (Robert) Jette of Alaska, Brian (Beth Jackman) Davis of Florida, Kesha (Barry Austin) Davis and Keith (Catrina) Davis, Jr. of Bath; grandchildren, Amanda of Texas, Candace and Brandon of Alaska, Christine of Florida, Ian and Xander of Bath; great-grandchildren, Malachi and Michael of Texas; sister, Naomi Thompson of Bath; sisters-in-law, Cynthia (Calvin Ward) Gillis of Savona, Karleen (Gary) Austin of Horseheads, Karen (Jack) Chaney of Horseheads; brother-in-law, Douglas (Karen) Taft of Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.

Beside his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Richard, Mahlon "Bud", and Ronald Davis; and parents-in-law, Robert L. and Adah J. (Oelschlaeger) Taft.

Keith graduated from Prattsburgh's Franklin Academy in 1967 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1967 to 1971 on the USS Ticonderoga. He retired from the Steuben County Department of Public Works in 2010 after 38 years of service, ending his career at Kanakadea Park.

He was a 45-year member of Bath Grange and a lifetime member of the USS Ticonderoga Veterans' Association.

He will be dearly missed for his sense of humor, handyman skills, love of traditional country music, ability to win at Skat and Shanghai Rummy, and willingness to help his family, friends, and community. And, yes, even for being stopped to talk to someone who recognized him every time we went to town or having to repeat everything we said because he didn't hear it the first time.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Bond-Davis Funeral Home in Bath with a celebration of his life immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in his memory to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now