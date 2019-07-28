Home

Keith Milton Rogers

Keith Milton Rogers Obituary
ALFRED STATION - Keith Milton Rogers, 77, of Palmiter Road, passed away peacefully Friday (July 26, 2019) at St James Hospital.

The family will be present from 2-5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St., in Hornell, where a Memorial Service and Military Honors will be at 5 p.m., with Rev. Patricia Bancroft officiating. A complete obituary will be in next Sunday's Spectator, and this week's Alfred Sun.

To send a remembrance please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh.

Please consider a donation to the Alfred Rural Cemetery, PO Box 12, Alfred Station, N.Y. 14803. Due to allergies the family ask no flowers please.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 28, 2019
