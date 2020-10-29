HORNELL/WAYLAND – Kelsey L. (Schwitzer) Smith, 27, passed away early Tuesday morning (Oct. 27, 2020).
Kelsey was born March 25, 1993 in Dansville, the daughter of Stephen J. Schwitzer and Lisa H. Thompson Schwitzer. Kelsey was a 2012 graduate of Wayland-Cohocton Central School and also graduated from Genesee Community College with an Associate's of Applied Science in Human Services. She resided in Wayland most of her life, in Canisteo for a short period of time and moved to Hornell six years ago. Kelsey and Jeremey Smith of Hornell were married Aug. 10, 2013 at the United Methodist Church of Hornell and together have celebrated seven years of marriage.
Kelsey recently began a job with Advanced Transit Manufacturing in Hornell, known as ATM. She has also worked for quite some time with the Hornell Area Concern for Youth. She loved working with kids that included family, friends and strangers. Her heart was always with helping someone!
Kelsey loved motorcycles and was a supporter of the Conesus Lake Motorcycle Riders Club. Her hobbies were many that included; fishing, kayaking, dirt track racing, golfing, working out and she was a diehard New England Patriots fan! While in school Kelsey was active in many sports; softball, football, cheerleading and basketball were some of her favorites.
Kelsey was pre-deceased by her paternal grandmother, Jean Schwitzer; her maternal grandfather, Michael Thompson; her nephew, Isaac Wesley Manry; and Jeremey's grandmother, Jacquelane Congdon.
She is survived by her husband, Jeremey Smith of Hornell; her mother, Lisa Schwitzer of Dansville; her father, Stephen (Laura) Schwitzer of Wayland; her paternal grandfather, Jake Schwitzer of Hornell; her maternal grandmother, Katherine Thompson of Dansville; her mother and father-in-law, Kathleen and Elmer Smith of Hornell; Jeremey's grandfather, John Smith of Hornell; her siblings, Lita (Andrew) Brown of Hornell, Austin Plank (Cassandra Mark) of Alfred, Stephen Schwitzer of Wayland; her step-brother, Ryan Dye of Bath; brothers and sisters in law, Erica (Keith) Manry of Texas, Barbara Smith of Hornell, Anna Smith of Hornell and Riley Smith of Hornell; her nieces and nephews, Cayde, Peigh, Josiah, Benjamin, Claire, Ethan "Lucy," Kaydence, Gavin, Lucas, Emma and Jaymes; her "sister at heart," Desiree and her three children, Layla, Payton and Kayne who Kelsey loved as her own; her godmother, Bonnie Margeson; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and the many youth of the Hornell/Canisteo area that she helped.
Kelsey's family and friends may call Sunday from 1-4 p.m., at the St. George-Forsythe Funeral Home, 109 West Naples St., Wayland. Kelsey's funeral service will be Monday at 11 a.m., at the Fresh Start Church, 1099 State Route 21, Hornell. Committal prayers and interment will take place immediately following at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Cohocton.
Social distancing, facial covering, and no contact policies will be in effect at the funeral home, church, and cemetery.
Contributions in memory of Kelsey L. (Schwitzer) Smith may be made to the Hornell Area Concern for Youth, 76 East Main St., Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
