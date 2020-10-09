1/1
Kenneth A. Behn
ANDOVER - Kenneth Alvin Behn, 89, of Andover passed away Wednesday (Oct. 7, 2020) at Jones Memorial Hospital after an extended illness.

He was born on Sept. 24, 1931 in Olean, the son of the late Leslie Behn and Marie Pierce Barnhardt. On April 21, 1973 he married Carol White who survives.

Ken was a member the United States Army and served during the Korean Conflict, stationed in Germany from 1952-1954. Afterward, he was employed at his father's welding business in Buffalo. In 1970, Ken moved to Andover and worked at Air Preheater until he retired in 1996.

In addition to his loving wife of 47 years, Ken is survived by their five children, Kenneth (Jenn) Behn, Jr. of Norwich, Kimberly (Paul) Bradstreet of Henderson, Nev., Michele (Brad) Calladine of Andover, Deanna (Floyd) Scharf of Westfield, and Ronald (Patty) Sturdevant of Wellsville; ten grandchildren, Charli, Alex, Craig, Amanda, Christopher, Kaitlyn, Colton, Elizabeth, Katherine, and Wyatt; nine great-grandchildren, Dalanie, Kadence, Oliver, Greyson, Ian, Levi, Lena, Madelyn Rose, and Maeve Corrine; brothers, Leslie Behn and Lowell Behn; sisters, Charlene (Denny) Kotlowski, Doris Baker, Donna (Dave) Ford, Alice Howland, and Barb Hoagland; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by brothers Robert Barnhardt and Robert Behn; a sister, Betty Tracy; a brother-in-law, Patrick Howland; and a sister-in-law, Pat Behn.

Ken raced stock cars at Cuba Lake, where he earned the nickname "Squeezer" because he could always squeeze his car into the smallest places. He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan since 1960. After his retirement, he could often be found at Andover's Little League field mowing the grounds.

He enjoyed spending time with his family at their cabin and watching his grandchildren play sports.

The Behn family extends a special thank you to their VNA nurse, Cheryl Richardson, who took wonderful care of Ken during his last four years.

There will be a private graveside service where Ken will receive military honors, offered by the United States Army and local American Legion members. A celebration of life will be held at a date to be announced. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery in Andover. Arrangements are under the direction of Baker-Swan Funeral Home and online condolences may be offered at www.baker-swan.com.

Memorial contributions in Ken's name may be made to Andover Youth Sports, P.O. Box 228, Andover, NY 14806 or to Andover Ambulance Corps, P. O. Box 726, Andover, NY 14806.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 9, 2020.
