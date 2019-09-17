|
HORNELL - Kenneth DeSilva, 79, of 7323 County Route 70A (Big Creek Road), Hornell, died early Sunday morning (Sept. 15, 2019) at The Homestead at Soldiers & Sailors Hospital in Penn Yan, N.Y. following a long illness.
Born in Margaretville, N.Y. on Sept. 19, 1939, he was the son of Frank and Eleanor (Cole) DeSilva.
Ken grew up in Margaretville (located in the Catskills) and attended Margaretville Central School. He later earned his General Education Diploma (GED) by taking classes in Binghamton, N.Y.
For many years, Ken resided in Walton, N.Y. and on Sept. 13, 1958 married the former Joan LaPorte. Together they raised their four children, David, Karson, Gordon and Dean. While living in Walton, Ken was employed at Del-Met Corporation and also owned and operated a Montgomery-Ward Store.
Throughout the years, Ken also resided in Binghamton where he was employed at Stowe Manufacturing and also lived in Elmira Heights where he worked at Upstate Tool Company. He later resided in Corning where he owned and operated a Woodmizer Saw business. He has resided in the Hornell area since 2015.
He was baptized and attended Buena Vista Wesleyan Church.
Ken was a true outdoorsman and an avid hunter. He enjoyed fishing and hunting big game, such as elk, moose, deer, bear and caribou. He has hunted in many locations, including Montana and Quebec, Canada. Throughout the years, Ken took great pride working on and maintaining his properties and had even built his own pond on Brown Hollow Road in Corning. In his "spare time," Ken enjoyed watching football.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald DeSilva and Robert DeSilva; and one sister, Marilyn DeSilva.
Ken was married on Sept. 19, 2009 to the former Denise Collins, who survives. Also surviving are three sons, David (Mary Kaye) DeSilva of Howard, N.Y., Gordon (Kelly) DeSilva of Vallejo, Calif. and Dean (Jill) DeSilva of Deer Lodge, Mont.; one daughter, Karson James of Walton, N.Y; one brother, Ronald DeSilva of Margaretville; two step-sons, Jared (Shannon) Billings of Wellsville and Tyler Billings of Hornell; 16 grandchildren, Matthew (Tanya) DeSilva, Zach DeSilva, Steven DeSilva, Mannon (Jordi) Loucks, Rachel James, Orrin James, Tyrell (Dacy) Deserve, Levi DeSilva, Joshua DeSilva, Logan DeSilva, Hannah DeSilva, Allison DeSilva, Lindsey (Jerell) Andall, Jamie Morgan, Jackie Morgan and Lonie Morgan; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
At Ken's request there will be no calling hours. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at the Buena Vista Wesleyan Church at a date and time to be announced. Final interment will be on the family plot in Margaretville Cemetery in Margaretville, N.Y.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
Ken's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to the , 435 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, N.Y. 14620.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 17, 2019