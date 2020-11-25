ALMOND - Kenneth E. VanDuser of Main Street, passed away Sunday (Nov. 22, 2020) at the Wellsville Manor Nursing Home in Wellsville.
Born in North Hornell, Feb. 12, 1940, the son of Howard and Bernice Townsend VanDuser, he had resided his entire life in Almond. He had been employed as a carpenter for the former Hollis Building and Construction in Almond.
Ken was a member of the former Eagle's Club in Hornell, and enjoyed hunting and reading.
He was predeceased by his parents, his sister; Doris Mullen, his brother; Richard VanDuser as well as a half sister; Alberta Lewis and half brother; Paul Binder.
Ken is survived by his sister; Nancy Griffin of Hornell, and his brother; Donald VanDuser of Hornell, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private graveside service and burial was held on Wednesday at the Maplewood Cemetery in Alfred Station.