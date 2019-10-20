Home

Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Inc.
735 East Avenue
Hilton, NY 14468
585-392-7100
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Inc.
735 East Avenue
Hilton, NY 14468
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Leo the Great Church
Interment
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Kenneth G. Weidner Obituary
IRONDEQUOIT/DANSVILLE - Kenneth G. Weidner passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at the age of 77. He is survived by his sisters, Arlene (Ronald) Kuhn and Janet (Charles) Lucas; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, Oct. 22 from 4-7 p.m., at the Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Inc., 735 East Ave. in Hilton. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. at St. Leo the Great Church in Hilton. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Kenneth to Holy Family Catholic Community, 206 Fremont St., Wayland, N.Y. 14572.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019
