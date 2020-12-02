ALMOND - Kenneth L. Kernan, 74, of Twin Valley Terrace went to be with the Lord on Monday (Dec. 1, 2020) after a long and courageous fight with Parkinson's disease and ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease).
Ken was born on Oct. 22, 1946 to J. Leland "Zip" and Eleanor (Griswold) Kernan in Hornell.
A lifelong resident of Almond, Ken graduated from Alfred-Almond Central School, Class of 1964; he was the first recipient of the Alumni Scholarship. He graduated from Alfred State College in 1966 with a degree in graphic design. Following his graduation, he served two years in the United States Army, earning the rank of Specialist 5th Class while serving in the Headquarters Division G3 for a 15-month tour in Korea. He received the Army Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service.
On Oct. 19, 1968 he was married to Elizabeth Northup of Hornell. They made their home in Almond.
Before joining the United States Postal Service in 1973, Ken was employed as a product designer at SKF Industries in Hornell and Air Preheater Corporation of Wellsville. During his postal career he worked as a clerk at Scio, Alfred, and Alfred Station Post Offices, as well as Almond. As Postmaster in Almond, from October of 1980 until his retirement in 2006, Ken was dedicated to looking out for his customers, and especially appreciated their treats and the drawings he received from children expressing their gratitude.
Ken was a lifetime member of the NRA, a member of the Almond Rod & Gun Club, Arkport Legion, and former member of the Alfred Almond Bible Church where he served as a deacon. Most recently he attended the First Presbyterian Church of Arkport.
Ken enjoyed hunting and fishing, but what he loved most of all was being with his family, especially his nine grandchildren. Attending their performances and sporting events and spending time together at Loon Lake brought him great joy.
Ken will be remembered for his generous sharing of talent and skills. He was known for fixing whatever needed repair, building sheds, decks, fencing, laying and replacing flooring, and refinishing furniture. He was an avid collector of antiques of many kinds; his appreciation for detail and beauty was truly unique. His dry sense of humor and carefully planned jokes were a gift that will be missed as much as his gentleness and quiet ways.
He shared 52 years together with Liz raising their family. They enjoyed summers at the lake and winter trips to Florida, as well as trips to Alaska, California, the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone National Park, and the Southwestern United States. The Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Wyoming was a favorite.
Ken is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; and son, Jesse (Rachel) Kernan of Arkport; daughters, Josephine Petrucco of Tully and Bonnie (Mark) Young of Arkport; his beloved grandchildren, Stuart and Cameron Kernan, Eleanor, Scott, Ben, and Simon Petrucco, and Pierce, Lizzie, and James Young. He is also survived by sisters, Bonnie (Ken) Ordway of Arkport, Sherry Guinnip of Wellsville, Janice (Rich) Osborne of Ga., and brothers, John Kernan of Bath, Jerry (Eloise) Kernan, and Donny (Chris) Kernan both of Almond; his cousins, Fred Griswold (Teresa McMichael) of Arkport, Jackie Peterson, and Barb (Terry) Henry, both of Fla., Rick (Shari) Flinn of Va., Carol Flinn of Md.; a sister-in-law, Martha (Peter) Scribner of Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his niece, Nicole Marie Osborne and cousin, Chuck Flinn.
