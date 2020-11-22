1/1
Kenneth Lewis
1936 - 2020
TROUPSBURG, N.Y. - Kenneth Lewis, 84, of Troupsburg, left this earth to continue farming with his Father in Heaven on Nov. 18, 2020. Ken was born on May 22, 1936 to Paul and Ellen Lewis of Jasper, NY.

He was a devoted farmer all of his life and learned to milk cows at a young age with his grandfather; Ken continued to proudly operate the farm until his passing. Ken was loved by everyone who knew him and was a dear husband, father, friend, and family member whom everyone respected and admired. Ken truly enjoyed the time he spent camping and traveling with his family, playing fantasy football and cheering on the Bills, playing games with family and friends, bowling, and hunting with his "deer" friends. He will be fondly remembered for his unique chuckle and quirky smile.

Ken is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Sally; his two children, Craig (Stefanie) and Danae; and one grandchild, Brielle. He is also survived by sisters, Kay Murray and Carolyn (Ray) Amidon; mother-in-law, Virginia Crane; brother-in-law, Jim (Jackie) Crane; and sister-in-law, Cheryl Lewis; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Ken was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Ellen Lewis; his three brothers, Keith, Glen, and Jim Lewis; and his father-in-law, Edwin Crane.

Friends may call at H.P. Smith & Son Funeral Home, 1607 Main St., Woodhull, N.Y., on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 from 6 – 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m., at the same location and will conclude with a graveside service at Mount Hope Cemetery in Troupsburg.

Flowers may be sent to the funeral home or memorial donations may be made to the Jasper-Troupsburg FFA or the Make-A-Wish Foundation.


Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
NOV
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
1607 Main St
Woodhull, NY 14898
(607) 458-5153
